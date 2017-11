Video by Photojournalist JR Carmichael

Addison Agen of Concordia Lutheran High School, a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” performed live at the Allen County Public Library’s Tecumseh branch on Wednesday. After her performance, the 16-year-old Addison answered questions from fans about her career as a musician, what it’s like to be on national television every week, and her experiences with “The Voice” coaches Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson.