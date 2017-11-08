Komets open western road swing with 4-3 win at Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. (WANE) – The Komets opened a three-game road swing with a 4-3 win at Colorado on Wednesday night.

Marco Roy opened the scoring on the powerplay 5:02 into the first period as the Komets forward tallied his fifth goal of the season to give Fort Wayne an early 1-0 lead. Colorado’s Matt Garbowsky would beat Komets goalie Garrett Bartus later in the period to knot the game at 1.

In the second period the Komets took a 2-1 lead at 10:36 on veteran Shawn Szydlowski’s second goal of the season.

Colorado’s Michael Joly tied the game at 2-2 at 2:05 in the third period on a powerplay tally, but Artur Tyanulin would score his fifth goal of the season less than two minutes later to give the Komets a 3-2 lead. Shawn St-Amant would knot the game at 3-3 with 7:30 gone in the third frame, but, again, the Komets would answer with Jason Binkley’s goal at 9:40 ending up as the game-winner. It was Binkley’s second goal of the season.

Bartus stopped 19-of-22 shots he faced.

Next up, the Komets continue their road swing out west with games at Utah on Friday and Saturday.