IPFW rebranding will feature black, gold scheme

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) When IPFW becomes Purdue University Fort Wayne, the university’s blue-and-white color scheme will transition to black and gold.

In an email Wednesday, IPFW Chancellor Ron L. Elsenbaumer said that the future Purdue University Fort Wayne school colors will be black and gold. Elsenbaumer explained that the university had conducted market research, and after studying data and audits, a new “core brand strategy” was developed.

IPFW spent $80,000 for Viginia-based SimpsonScarborough to figure out how to best brand the new image of Purdue University Fort Wayne. In the end, the firm and the university went with the colors of Purdue University itself.

“While there are several factors that played into this decision, the findings of the market research are clear: the Purdue University brand is known for academic quality and is recognized as being a quality brand locally, nationally and globally,” Elsenbaumer wrote Wednesday. “As a result, the brand equity of Purdue will serve to enhance and elevate perceptions of Purdue Fort Wayne.”

The university would not release any samplings of its new branding. IPFW spokeswoman Kim Wagner told NewsChannel 15 that the new logo is still under development, and that the creative assets, logos, and other branding will be part of the next phase of the university’s brand marketing implementation plans.

Recruiting and acceptance letters sent to prospective students this fall featured a black-and-yellow Purdue University Fort Wayne letterhead. A Purdue University Fort Wayne page also exists on IPFW’s website.

IPFW will officially transition to Purdue University Fort Wayne in July 2018, as part of the realignment that does away with the shared governance of the campus by Purdue and Indiana University.