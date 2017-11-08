Group protests Ohio drug distributor’s role in opioid crisis

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Protesters carrying signs with photos of people who’ve died from opioid overdoses gathered outside drug distributor Cardinal Health’s annual shareholders meeting in Ohio.

The Teamsters labor union helped organize the protest involving about 40 people Wednesday outside Cardinal Health’s headquarters in the Columbus suburb of Dublin.

Cardinal is among the nation’s drug distributors that have been criticized for failing to slow the flow of opiate painkillers that can lead to the use of heroin.

Company Chairman George Barrett told shareholders that Cardinal Health is making a big effort in combating the complex opioid crisis.

The Columbus Dispatch reports he also said that drug distributors are a small part of the interconnected pharmaceutical and health-care system.

