Driver rolls vehicle after losing control trying to pass pickup

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Columbia City man lost control of the vehicle he was driving as he tried to pass a pickup hauling a trailer late Wednesday morning according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Zayne Cole, 36, was traveling west in the 1300 block of CR 56 when he hit some stones on the shoulder as he tried to pass the pickup that was hauling a large utility trailer. Cole’s vehicle went into a field and rolled two to three times according to a witness.

Cole’s two 5-month-old daughters were restrained in car seats and were not injured, however he suffered a cut to his head. All three were taken to a hospital by DeKalb EMS.

The Garrett Fire Department, the Auburn Police Department and Indiana State Police also assisted at the scene.