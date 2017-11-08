DeKalb basketball standout Leigha Brown signs with Nebraska

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – After racking up a triple-double in DeKalb’s first game of the season then 53 points in their second game there is no doubt Leigha Brown is a big time talent – and she’s taking that big time talent to the Big Ten.

The six-foot-one senior signed with the University of Nebraska on Wednesday night. Wednesday marked the first day of the early signing period where high school seniors can sign college letters of intent to Division 1 colleges.

As a junior, she averaged 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Barons. The 10.8 boards per game set a new school record and she’s the only girls in DeKalb history to ever average 20 points and 10 rebound a game in a season. After averaging over 17 points a sophomore and almost 14 a night as a freshman, Brown entered her senior season with 1,238 points already in the books.

That success resulted in Brown being named to the Indiana Junior All-Star north team that competed against the Indiana Senior All-Stars this past summer.

It also resulted in college coaches taking notice, as Brown also received scholarship offers from Xavier, Belmont, IUPUI, Western Michigan, American University, Indiana State, Georgia Southern, Grand Valley State & the University of Indianapolis among others.