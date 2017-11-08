Couple charged with stealing lotto tickets

Allen County, Ind. (WANE) A couple has been charged with stealing lottery tickets from local gas stations and cashing in the winners, according to Indiana State Police.

Paul Adams, 41, and Rachael Adams, 39, were each arrested and charged in Allen Superior Court with felony Corrupt Business Influence for the scheme.

According to state police, in January and February, the couple went into multiple gas stations in Allen County and the surrounding area and used “various distraction techniques” to take Hoosier Lottery scratch-off tickets. The couple wound then cash in any winning tickets at different locations, state police found.

Hoosier Lottery security investigators began to investigate the case internally, then passed it on to state police. As many as 10 law enforcement agencies in northern and northeast Indiana took reports on the Adams’ criminal acts, state police said.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office charged the couple late last month. They were booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on unrelated charges and are being held on a retainer for the Allen County Jail, police said.

“The arrest of these two persons resulted from the diligent work of Hoosier Lottery Security Investigators Matt Lewis and Doug Theobald and the excellent cooperation of the Indiana State Police,” said Sarah M. Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery. “We are committed to maintaining the integrity and security of the Hoosier Lottery and supporting the 4,500 Hoosier retailers who sell our Lottery products.”