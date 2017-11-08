Coats for Kids set for 18th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 18th annual Coats for Kids kicks off Wednesday with a formal event at the MLK Montessori School on South Anthony Boulevard.

The program distributes approximately 4,000 winter coats to children in Fort Wayne. Since 2000, the program has helped more than 50,000 children through the distribution of coats.

Drop-off locations include all Fort Wayne-area Pearless Cleaners, Kroger stores, Penn Station, Jefferson Pointe, and Adams Road Group, 2000 Lower Huntington Road.

Collections continue until Dec. 3.

Cash donations are also welcome. A $25 donation supplies a child with a new coat, hat, scarf, and mittens.

Fort Wayne firefighters will deliver coats to schools and area social service agencies during the week of Dec. 12.

Cash donations and more information about Coats for Kids can be found volunteerfortwayne.org.