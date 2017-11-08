Best Buy releases Black Friday ad, some deals already available

Best Buy has released this year’s Black Friday ad which features many deals that will become available starting Thanksgiving Day on BestBuy.com and when stores open at 5 p.m. local time. Some of the deals featured in the ad are available online and in stores starting Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

This season’s deals include the following offers:

Toshiba 49-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $199.99 (Save $250)

MacBook Air 13-inch: Save $200

Bose® SoundSport® In-Ear Headphones: $39.99 (Save $60)

Powerbeats2Wireless Headphones: $89.99 (Save $110)

PlayStation 4 Uncharted Bundle: $249 (Save $50) plus two free games

Samsung 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $479.99 (Save $320)

Select Blu-rays are $7.99 and 4K UHD movies as low as $17.99

Video games for $29.99 (Save $30)

Fitbit Charge 2: $129.95 (Save $20)

DJI Phantom 3 Standard Drone: $399.99 (Save $100)

Samsung 4K UHD Blu-ray Player: $199.99 (Save $200) and get a free $10 Best Buy Gift Card

Homido V2 Virtual Reality Headset: $49.99 (Save $30)

mophie juice pack pro: $9.99 (Save $50)

Ring Smart HD Video Doorbell: $124.99 (Save $75)

Arlo Wire-Free HD Security 4-camera kit: $349.99 (Save $150)

Canon EOS Rebel T6 2 Lens Kit DSLR camera: $449.99 (Save $250)

GoPro HERO5 Black: $399.99 with a $35 Best Buy Gift Card and 64GB memory card

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer: $199.99 (Save $300)

Dyson V6 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $299.99 (Save $200)

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 M3 with Type Cover: $599.99 (Save $400)

9.7-inch iPad Pro: Save $125

Free $250 Best Buy Gift Card plus a free Samsung Gear VR with installment billing on the Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge

Dell 15.6” touch screen laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor: $349.99 (Save $150)

Nearly all stores will remain open until 1 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 25, and re-open at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time.

Best Buy Black Friday Weekend Store Hours (local time)

Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Black Friday, Nov. 25: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 26: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Online doorbusters and almost every item in the Black Friday ad will be available for sale on BestBuy.com throughout Thanksgiving Day, with additional deals available all weekend long. This year, online shoppers can take advantage of free shipping throughout the holiday season with no minimum order required and convenient in-store pickup options.