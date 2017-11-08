Amazon faces $28,000 fine over death at Indiana warehouse

Related Coverage Person dies after forklift accident in central Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Amazon is facing a $28,000 state fine over safety violations from when a worker at a suburban Indianapolis warehouse was killed when a forklift fell on him.

The Indiana Department of Labor’s order says Amazon didn’t provide adequate training and safety procedures weren’t followed before the Sept. 24 accident at the company’s Plainfield distribution center.

Authorities say 59-year-old Phillip Terry of Indianapolis was fatally crushed when a forklift’s lift fell on him while he was doing maintenance work on it.

The safety order gives Amazon until Dec. 1 to correct the safety violations. It has until late this month to appeal the fine.

Amazon says it doesn’t comment about ongoing investigations.

