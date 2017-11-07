TOTW: Bishop Luers football team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers is ‘Chasing 12’.

The Knights clinched the 3A sectional over Concordia Lutheran and are just three wins away from their 12th state title. We’re proud to honor the Bishop Luers football team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

They beat the Cadets on Friday, 20-14. Bishop Luers was led by a pair of running backs in Ty Hambright (18 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns) and Jordan Presley (15 carries for 60 yards). Quarterback Norman Knapke was 7-of-12 for 75 yards and a touchdown. Justin Gaston also caught a touchdown pass – as well as making a crucial interception in the final moments of the game.

This is their first appearance in regionals since 2014 and the Knights haven’t won a state championship since 2012.

They face Mishawaka Marian on Friday in the regional.