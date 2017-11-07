Television Academy expels Harvey Weinstein for life

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2013 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein attends a screening of "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" in New York. Los Angeles police said Thursday Oct. 19, 2017, that it is investigating a possible sexual assault case involving Harvey Weinstein that involves alleged conduct from 2013. The department released few details about the inquiry other than to say it has interviewed a potential victim and its inquiry is ongoing. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organization that bestows the Emmy Awards has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against the producer.

The Television Academy says its leadership voted Monday to ban the producer for life. Weinstein is primarily known as a film producer but his former company is also responsible for hit television series such as “Project Runway.”

FILE – In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The expulsion is the latest honor Weinstein has lost. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and producers guild have also revoked Weinstein’s membership.

His representative Sallie Hofmeister did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The Television Academy says it is also speeding up a review of its code of conduct for members, and wants to provide clear protocols for workplace decency and respect.

