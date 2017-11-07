Police: Multiple-rape case an open investigation

Related Coverage DNA links same man to 3 rapes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police continue to investigate multiple sexual assaults linked by DNA.

The cases were reported in homes on Bowser Ave. in 2015 and 2017 and South Park Dr. in 2017.

Several people reached out to NewsChannel 15 after seeing Crime Stoppers spots airing on WANE-TV about the assaults. The organization looked to gather tips leading to the arrest of the suspect.

According to Police Spokesman Michael Joyner, no additional sexual assaults have been reported that link to the other three incidents. No arrests have been made.

The cases fit a similar description: the suspect entering a southeast side home in the early hours of the morning before assaulting a female victim. Joyner stressed though, what entices the suspect, could take him out of those locations and time frame.

“We haven’t seen it, but that’s not to say it’s an impossibility,” Joyner added.

Greg Lewis from Crime Stoppers told NewsChannel 15 he believed warm weather led to open windows and doors easing the suspect’s entrance into the homes. Joyner warned against being complacent.

“If this person is intent on assaulting individuals, he’s going to do it,’ Joyner said.

Police recommend locking windows and doors overnight, turning on porch lights, having conversations with neighbors and reporting suspicious activities.