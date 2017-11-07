People with chronic pain speak out in favor of medical marijuana

Related Coverage Indiana prosecutors vehemently oppose medical marijuana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of Indiana prosecutors said marijuana has no place in the Hoosier State. The Indiana Association of Prosecuting Attorneys sent a 3-page letter to the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse detailing why legalizing marijuana is bad. This is all in response to a plan by a state representative from Seymour to draft medical marijuana legislation during next year’s General Assembly.

On a wane.com poll, we asked if you agree with the prosecutors’ stance. More than 80 percent of voters disagree with the stance, and believe medical marijuana should be legal in Indiana. Several hundred of you also voiced your opinion on Facebook, Facebook Messenger and email. Often times your stories shared personal experiences with chronic pain.

There are people who feel it.

“As I’m sitting here I feel a kind of Charley horse on my neck from a surgery I had,” Fort Wayne resident Ben Schoch said.

“I’m at a seven [on a scale from one to ten of pain],” another Fort Wayne resident said who wished to remain anonymous. “That’s a normal day.”

Instead of feeling, some people see it.

“It’s doubly hard to see her miss out on a lot of little things,” Fort Wayne resident, and husband of a wife with chronic pain, Andy Rood said.

Three of those people who shared their stories online went on the record with NewsChannel 15 about their support for legalizing medical marijuana in the state.

“I never thought I’d be here, but my wife’s sickness has definitely changed my view,” Rood said.

“We’re strongly opposed to either legalization of medical marijuana or recreational,” The Indiana Association of Prosecuting Attorneys Executive Secretary David Powell said.

The group wrote in their letter marijuana ‘is not a medicine.’ The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office said legalizing it will not benefit the community.

However, those in chronic pain disagree. Schoch suffers from bone tumors, and the Fort Wayne woman who wished to remain anonymous suffers severe muscle pain due to fibromyalgia. They said long term pain management for them is an opiate prescription which they don’t want.

“Opiates are, well, we already know about that,” Schoch said. “I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to become another statistic.”

“They just don’t work for me,” the fibromyalgia patient said. “I suffer.”

Both Schoch and the fybromyalgia patient have tried marijuana to help the pain, and said it works.

Rood’s wife also has fybromyalgia. They started wondering about marijuana for chronic pain when people in their support groups kept saying the same thing.

“That’s the one thing I hear all the time,” Rood said. “I have my life back.”

All three Fort Wayne residents have considered moving out of Indiana to a state where medical marijuana is legal.