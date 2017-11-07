1 man critical after overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting south of downtown early Tuesday morning.

Police said a man was standing outside a home at 2907 Smith Street around 1:10 a.m. when someone shot him.

Paramedics and police responded to the area and found the man suffering from gunshots. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Doctors later downgraded the victim to critical condition.

Police said investigators are talking to people in the area in an effort to get more information about what happened.

No suspect information was immediately available, and police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.