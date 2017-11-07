Notre Dame employees keeping free birth control coverage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame is reversing itself and now telling employees they will continue to receive no-cost birth control coverage.

The Roman Catholic university sent an email Tuesday to faculty and staff saying its health insurance provider is offering contraception coverage not funded by the university.

Last week, Notre Dame said no-cost contraception coverage would end for staff and faculty on Jan. 1. That step came after a decision by President Donald Trump’s administration that allowed employers to cite religious objections in order to end birth control coverage available under the Affordable Care Act.

Notre Dame said Tuesday it follows Catholic teaching against the use of birth control, but that the school won’t interfere with the contraception coverage because of the “plurality of religious and other convictions among its employees.”

