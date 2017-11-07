Module assembler opens Roanoke facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local automotive module assembler officially opened a new facility in Roanoke on Tuesday.

Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Android Industries and its partner, Avancez, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location at 12808 Stonebridge Road in Roanoke. The automotive module assembler recently announced plans to invest $14.7 million to expand its operations in Allen County, creating up to 313 new jobs by the end of 2018.

Android Industries currently occupies a portion of the building at 13004 Fogwell Parkway. To support its alliance partner, Avancez, a second facility was added.

“We have been active, contributing members in our Fort Wayne community since 2012,” said Kathryn Nichols, CEO of Android and Avancez. “We support and believe in the Midwest values and the work ethic so deeply ingrained in our team members. We value the leadership in our community; and we are honored to grow with our General Motors customer. Thanks to our team members for supporting and believing in us. Thanks to Fort Wayne’s leadership for striving to make the community a great place to work and live. And many thanks to GM for trusting us with this opportunity. By working together towards a common goal, we all win.”

Android Industries and Avancez, which together employ more than 2,000 associates globally and more than 70 in Allen County, have begun hiring assemblers, material coordinators, maintenance technicians, engineers and other skilled personnel. Interested applicants may apply at android-ind.com/careers.