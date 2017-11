FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A day after traveling to Muncie to take on D-1 Ball State the Saint Francis Cougars were back at home at the Hutzell Center to square off with Rochester College.

Austin Compton hit the game-winning free throw with 7 seconds left as the Cougars won 74-73.

Bryce Lienhoop scored 27 points to lead USF to its first win of the season. Derek Hinen (Columbia City HS) added 17 points while Connor Lautzenheiser (Crestview H.S./Convoy, Ohio) scored 12.