FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Walt Lemon Jr. followed up a 34-point effort in Saturday’s season opener on the road with a 25-point performance in Fort Wayne’s home opener as the Mad Ants beat the Greensboro Swarm 105-93 on Tuesday night.

Jared Uthoff added 23 points for Fort Wayne while Ben Moore chipped in with 19.

The Ants are home again on Friday when they host the Raptors 905 at 7 p.m.