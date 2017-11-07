Indianapolis teen murder suspect captured in Decatur

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A 16-year-old teenager is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Decatur, according to our sister station WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

On Nov. 2, a house fire in the 7200 block of Highland Road was ruled arson after investigators found accelerants in the home’s carpet. Firefighters found 45-year-old Jason Doan unresponsive in the home. Doan was taken to a hospital but he died from his injuries.

Two children in the home were able to make it out of an upstairs window with Doan’s help.

The investigation led to a search for for 16-year-old Jordan Marin-Doan – the adopted son of the victim. Police said they wanted to takl to Marin-Doan after they discovered the family’s Jeep missing.

WISH reported that a day after the house fire, Marin-Doan was found in a hotel parking lot in Decatur. Officials said Marin-Doan admitted he used some type of flammable fluid on the stairs in the home before sitting it on fire. Marin-Doan told police he left the house because he was scared and drove to Decatur.

Marin-Doan initially charged Tuesday with murder, arson resulting in serious bodily injury, and auto theft.