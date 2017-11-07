Indiana man convicted in 2013 deaths of his parents

Associated Press Published:

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man has been convicted of murder in the 2013 bludgeoning and strangulation deaths of his parents.

Monday’s jury verdict in the case against 38-year-old Thomas Snow followed a trial that started last month in Lake County Superior Court. Sentencing is Dec. 18.

The decomposing bodies of 66-year-old Joyce Snow and 68-year-old Clifford Snow were found in their Lowell-area home in October 2013. The bodies were wrapped in tarps and carpets.

Defense lawyer Arlington Foley told jurors that prosecutors lacked evidence, such as a weapon and specifics about the deaths.

Authorities believe the Snows were killed in September 2013. Thomas Snow fled from Indiana following the deaths and was arrested in western Minnesota following a high-speed chase after detectives tracked his parents’ credit card and cellphone records.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts