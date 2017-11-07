Huntington tenderloin named Indiana’s best

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A Huntington eatery is serving up Indiana’s best tenderloin sandwich, the state’s tourism arm has determined.

Nick’s Kitchen was named Best Tenderloin in Visit Indiana’s Best of Indiana Fall awards. More than 24,000 Hoosiers participated in the open voting, according to Visit Indiana.

Nick’s beat out Dooley O’Toole’s Bar & Restaurant in Carmel and The Willard in Franklin to take the top spot.

“Indiana does not have an official state food, but if there was one, it might be the tenderloin sandwich,” Visit Indiana wrote in an emailed news release about the vote. “If you’re a native Hoosier, you know what it is. It’s a piece of pork, pounded and breaded and usually fried. It might be crispy and flat or thick and juicy, but almost all of them are bigger than the bun.”

Nick’s apparently does that best.

Nick’s, at 506 N. Jefferson St. in Huntington, created its tenderloin sandwich in 1908. The restaurant’s cooks pound it thin and serve it on a plain hamburger bun with lettuce, Miracle Whip, and a side of potato or pasta salad.

The tenderloin sandwich at Nick's Kitchen is shown. (photo courtesy Nick's Kitchen) A cook at Nick's Kitchen prepares a tenderloin sandwich on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. A tenderloin cooks at Nick's Kitchen in Huntington. The dining room of Nick's Kitchen in Huntington is shown. Nick's Kitchen in Huntington is home of Indiana's favorite tenderloin sandwich, according to Visit Indiana. Nick's Kitchen in Huntington is pictured.