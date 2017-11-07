Holiday cheer to come to Broadway corridor

Related Coverage Electric Works to hold holiday celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne’s holiday season will continue on when the Broadway corridor is lit with the colors of the season.

The 13th annual Christmas on Broadway celebration will be held Friday, Nov. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature the lighting of 30,000 lights on the 35-foot blue spruce raised on the Broadway Plaza, as well as a fireworks display and the first public event for the Electric Works redevelopment.

“This year, more so than ever, the brilliance of the Christmas tree and the uplifting spirit that it provides to the community is even more poignant, given the tremendous strides in the refurbishing of the Broadway Corridor and the seven contiguous neighborhoods, all of which are part of the increasingly popular ’07 community,” said Steve Shine, organizer of the event. “This wonderful occasion has grown far beyond a celebration of the Broadway Corridor, having become a source of pride for all of Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.”

The event will also feature free events like a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, rides on the Polar Express train and a chance to pet a live reindeer, along with a performance by Trinity English Lutheran Church’s choral group.