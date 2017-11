FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Leo High School grad Keanna Gary tallied 21 points a 8 rebounds as the 14th-ranked Warriors downed visiting Grace College 88-70 at the Schaefer Center on Tuesday night.

Heritage High School graduate Kendall Knapke added 18 points and 9 rebounds for the Warriors.

Haley Cook poured in 17 points as well for Tech.

Vironnica Drake led Grace with 13 points.