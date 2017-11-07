Former Snider standout Wimby on Lieberman Award watch list

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Western Michigan women’s basketball point guard Deja Wimby has been named to the 2018 Nancy Lieberman Award Watch list, which was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Monday afternoon.

The award recognizes the top twenty female collegiate point guards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. Candidates are selected from their floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

The selection committee for the prestigious award includes top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. The watch list of 20 players eventually narrows down to 10 in February with the five finalists being presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee in March. Fans will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite finalist at www.hoopallawards.com.

Wimby was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end all season last year, where she finished with the most steals in MAC play (52) and was tasked with guarding the best offensive guard on the opposing team a majority of her minutes. Wimby averaged 14.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.9 steals during MAC play and nearly recorded the first triple-double in WMU history on several occasions. In the record books, Wimby is currently 10th in single season assists (154), third in free-throws made (150) and tied for sixth in steals (82).

2018 Nancy Lieberman Award Candidates

Kennedy Leonard Colorado Kia Nurse Connecticut Lexie Brown Duke Tianna Tarter East Tennessee State Loren Cagle Lipscomb Sydni Means Mercer Katelynn Flaherty Michigan Kenisha Bell Minnesota Morgan William Mississippi St. Kelsey Mitchell Ohio St. Sabrina Ionescu Oregon Teniya Page Penn St. Jackie Kemph Saint Louis Bianca Cuevas-Moore South Carolina Jessica Kovatch St. Francis (PA) Brooke McCarty Texas Jordin Canada UCLA Chanette Hicks Virginia Tech Emily Clemens Western Illinois Deja Wimby Western Michigan

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2017-18 season*