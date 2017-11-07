Driver dies after tree falls across highway in Indiana

SHOALS, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 33-year-old man has died after a tree fell across a highway in southern Indiana and onto a truck that he was driving.

State police say Eric M. Gootee of Bedford was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s crash along eastbound U.S. highway 50 near the Martin County community of Shoals, about 85 miles southwest of Indianapolis. No other vehicles were involved.

State police spokesman Sgt. Philip Hensley says it wasn’t known why the tree fell, but it wasn’t considered to be storm-related since there weren’t any high winds in the area at the time. Severe storms moved through Indiana on Sunday, spawning tornadoes in other parts of the state.

Police say that the tree hit the windshield and passenger compartment of the truck.

