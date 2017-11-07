Driver crashes car on way to pick up friend for work

CORUNNA, Ind. (WANE) A woman who told police she was unfamiliar with the road she was driving on was taken to a hospital early Tuesday for injuries she suffered after crashing her car on a rural DeKalb County road early Tuesday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Taylor M. Parks, 22, of Corunna was driving to pick up a friend for work on CR 36A at around 4:45 a.m. when she drove off the road and into a cornfield. Parks tried to drive back onto the road, but she overcorrected and her Pontiac G6 ended up rolling over.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene they removed Parks from the Pontiac and took her to a hospital for treatment. She was discharged at 7:30 a.m. after complaining of pain from her seatbelt. She suffered minor facial bruising, however there were no broken bones.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Auburn Police Department, Garrett Police Department, Waterloo Fire Department, DeKalb EMS, and Brent’s Towing.