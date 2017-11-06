Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The annual Veterans Day Parade on Parnell Avenue, sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, will be held Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m., with a ceremony immediately following the parade.

The parade line up will start at 10 a.m. at the corner of State Street and Parnell Avenue. The parade will start at 11 a.m. and travel north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum.

Guests attending the Veteran’s Day ceremony will be directed to enter the Parnell Avenue employee parking lot entrance at the west side of the complex. The ceremony will be held immediately following the parade in Memorial Hall. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Michael Hershman, Director at the VA Hospital, are scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

Immediately following the ceremony, a historical marker from the Indiana Racing Memorial Association, will be unveiled. The marker commemorates the launch of the United States Auto Club with its first event at the Memorial Coliseum. The unveiling will take place at the Arena & Expo Center entrance plaza near the ticket office.

For more information about the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, visit www.accov.org, visit them on Facebook or contact Alan Schuette at schuette82@gmail.com.