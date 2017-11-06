Toys R Us announces Thanksgiving holiday hours

WAYNE, NJ (November 6, 2017) – For deal seekers looking to get an early start on holiday shopping (and walk off their turkey dinner and pumpkin pie), Toys“R”Us® will open its doors at 5pm (local time) on Thanksgiving and remain open through 11pm on Friday, November 24 for 30 straight hours of shopping*. In 2016, the National Retail Federation found that nearly 100 million people shopped brick and mortar stores during Thanksgiving weekend.

To celebrate the official start of this year’s holiday shopping season, Toys“R”Us customers can expect to find doorbuster deals, dedicated toy “gurus,” and helpful services like Layaway, In-Store Pickup, and store maps to make holiday shopping more convenient. New parents can rest easy (no really, get some sleep) because Babies“R”Us® stores nationwide will be closed on Thanksgiving, but open at 8am on Friday, November 24 with doorbuster savings that shoppers won’t want to miss.

And for the millions of people who begin their holiday shopping in early November, now is the time to take advantage of limited time savings and year-round services:

Military Appreciation Week – Through Saturday, November 11, Toys“R”Us is offering 15% off in-store purchases** to customers who show a valid Military ID.

Notable November Deals – The company’s annual go-to holiday catalog, The Ultimate Guide to Play, features savings on hundreds of the year’s hottest toys and brands, such as Imaginext®, Doc McStuffins, Paw Patrol and more. Deals and offers are valid through Saturday, November 18, including a FREE $10 Toys“R”Us Gift Card on purchases of $75 or more.

Price Match Promise – While not available during the Thanksgiving weekend, the company’s new and improved Price Match Promise guarantees that if a customer finds a toy or baby item advertised at a lower price at another store, Toys“R”Us will honor its Price Match Guarantee, and donate $1 to the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation***. For more information, visit Toysrus.com/PriceMatch.

To learn more about services being offered at Santa’s satellite toy office throughout Thanksgiving weekend, visit the company’s blog, No Assembly Required and follow @ToysrusNews.