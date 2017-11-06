Storms damage Muncie Fieldhouse, spawn possible tornadoes

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Severe storms that battered parts of Indiana damaged the Muncie Fieldhouse, caused other sporadic damage and brought some flooding.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports that part of the brick facade at the top of the Muncie Fieldhouse fell Sunday onto the roof, leaving a hole and rupturing sprinkler pipes. Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler says “thousands of gallons of water a minute” poured inside the landmark gymnasium.

Area schools were closed on Monday amid storm cleanup. The city’s McKinley Neighborhood also sustained what was described as major wind and storm damage.

The National Weather Service planned to check on whether damage in Muncie and elsewhere was caused by tornadoes. At least two possible tornadoes were reported, including one near Brownstown in Jackson County and another near Portland in Jay County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.