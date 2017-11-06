State parks to close for deer reduction hunts

Select Indiana state park properties will close temporarily to allow for controlled deer reductions in the coming weeks.

The dates for the temporary closings are Nov. 13, 14, 27 and 28.

The state parks affected are Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon and Trine State Recreation Area, Potato Creek, Shades, Shakamak, Spring Mill and Cave River Valley Natural Area, Tippecanoe River, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial.

These properties will close to the general public the evening before each two-day reduction effort and reopen the morning after each effort.

Only individual hunters selected from the draw in September and their designated hunting partners may participate in the hunts.

DNR biologists evaluate which parks require a reduction each year based on habitat recovery and previous harvest rates at each park. The state parks are home to more than 32 state-endangered plants and numerous significant natural communities. The reductions help control browsing by deer to a level that helps maintain habitat throughout the state parks for all plants and animals.

Information on 2018 state park deer reductions, including online applications, will be available next summer at dnr.IN.gov/fishwild. The application deadline is usually the end of August.

Additional information on state park deer reductions is at stateparks.IN.gov/6289.htm.