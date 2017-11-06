South Bend man faces charges after saying girl in stolen car

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an Indiana man faces charges after they say he lied when he told them an 8-year-old girl was in his vehicle when it was stolen.

Chicago police say 33-year-old Cleadus J. Taylor of South Bend, Indiana, faces one felony count of disorderly conduct involving filing a false police report. Police say an Amber Alert was issued after authorities received Taylor’s report Sunday afternoon. They say Taylor left his car unattended with the keys in the ignition on the city’s South Side when two people got inside and drove off.

Police say their investigation later revealed the report about the girl in the vehicle was falsified. The vehicle was found abandoned.

Taylor doesn’t have a listed phone number to request comment. He is due in bond court Monday.

