Purdue QB Blough to miss rest of season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue junior quarterback David Blough is out for the rest of the season following a severe injury to his right leg during a win against Illinois over the weekend.

Blough suffered a dislocated ankle, a small break in the fibula and ligament damage with 12:27 remaining in Saturday’s 29-10 victory. Coach Jeff Brohm says Blough will have surgery on Tuesday and will be out 6-9 months.

Elijah Sindelar will try to guide Purdue to at least two wins in its final three games in a bid to become bowl eligible. First up is a trip to Northwestern on Saturday.

