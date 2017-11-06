Power restored to majority of I&M customers

INDIANA (WANE) – Efforts continued Monday night to restore power to areas affected by Sunday’s severe storms.

As of Monday night, Indiana Michigan Power said it had restored power to 93 percent of customers who lost service during the storms.

The power company said it worked to return power to more than 5,500 customers in hard-hit Delaware County Monday. 1,800 customers are still without power there.

I&M said 100 customers are still without service in Jay County and 300 customers don’t have power in Blackford County.

More than 30,000 total customers lost service Sunday after four tornadoes touched down across Indiana. I&M said only 2,200 of its customers remained without power Monday night.

The company said crews will continue to work until power is restored to all customers.

As I&M continues to restore power, the company reminds the public to never go near fallen power lines. If you encounter fallen wires, stay away from them and immediately contact I&M at 800-311-4634.

Check the I&M outage map for the most up to date information.