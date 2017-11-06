Masked robber holds up Auburn bank

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Police in Auburn are searching for the person who robbed the Community State Bank on West 7th Street Monday morning.

According to Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy, the robbery took place at about 9:50 a.m. when a male dressed in black and wearing a mask entered the bank and demanded cash. The robber did not show a weapon and after taking an undisclosed amount of cash he drove off in a gray or silver Chevy Impala and was last seen going east on 7th Street.

Indiana State Police and the FBI are also involved in the investigation.

The above photo shows a surveillance photo of the robber while the photo below shows the car he drove off in.

