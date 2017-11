FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fans in Fort Wayne will get their first look in person of the 2017-18 Mad Ants on Tuesday night when the Ants open the home portion of their schedule against the Greensboro Swarm.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. at the Coliseum.

The Ants opened the 2017-18 slate on the road with a 115-99 loss at the Long Island Nets on Saturday. Walt Lemon Jr. scored 34 points in a losing effort.