KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – This doesn’t feel like a vacation.

The Komets lose their first road game of the year to Kalamazoo on Sunday, 6-3. Fort Wayne won’t return home until the 17th – and they have four more games away from Memorial Coliseum during that span.

The Wings scored 21 seconds into the game on a goal from Josh Pitt.

Garrett Thompson added his 5th goal of the year for the Komets.