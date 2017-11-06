Jefferson Pointe tree lighting ceremony set for Nov. 11

The following information was provided by Jefferson Pointe

Fort Wayne’s tallest Christmas tree fills the sky with a dazzling light show, synchronized to Christmas Music! On Saturday November 11th at 7pm, Fort Wayne’s newest holiday masterpiece will kick off the holiday season at Jefferson Pointe, just in time for Santa’s arrival. Jefferson Pointe will salute the Veterans that served our country just before the official tree lighting at 7pm.

“The tree lighting ceremony is November 11th at 7pm and Jefferson Pointe will make it an extra special family tradition!” said Katrina Walburn, Marketing Manager at Jefferson Pointe. “This year, School of Rock will kick off the ceremony with a performance beginning at 5pm. It is all about community support and bringing the community together for a special night as we kick off the holiday season.”

“Jefferson Pointe will also honor the Veterans just before 7pm with a special tribute to those that served our country” said Katrina Walburn “We have something a little special this year that will only be displayed on November 11th at 7pm.

This year there will be more traffic officers helping with traffic in and around Jefferson Pointe. The major intersection at Illinois Rd and Appleglen will be controlled by police officers. “We still encourage people to start to arrive at 5pm to avoid the additional traffic” said Katrina Walburn. “Fort Wayne has embraced the tree lighting event as a family tradition and we see the community come together to celebrate for our biggest attendance all year.”

After the tree lighting, this spectacular display of lights to music runs nightly each half hour beginning at 6pm until 11pm.

The Jefferson Pointe Christmas tree is programmed to several Holiday tunes. The newest song this year is Gettin in the Mood by The Brian Setzer Orchestra. Other favorites include: Linus and Lucy by Mark Theis, Christmas

Eve Sarajevo by Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Deck the Halls by Mannheim Steamroller, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams, Wizards and Winter by Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Cool Yule by Louie Armstrong, Carol of the Bells by David Foster, and All I Want for Christmas by Mariah Carey.

After Christmas, the tree will synchronize the lights to PARTY music in anticipation of the New Year!