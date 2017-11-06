I&M reporting thousands still without power

Indiana Michigan Power has restored service to nearly half of the 30,000 customers who lost power as a result of heavy thunderstorms, wind and lightning on Sunday.

As I&M continues to restore power, the company reminds the public to never go near fallen power lines. If you encounter fallen wires, stay away from them and immediately contact I&M at 800-311-4634.

Check the I&M outage map for the most up to date information

I&M continues work to restore the remaining 16,500 customers without service. As of 7 a.m. Monday, the number of customers affected by county were:

Allen: 500

Blackford: 2,500

DeKalb: 600

Delaware: 7,500

Grant: 200

Jay: 2,300

Steuben: 2,200

Tipton: 100

Wells: 600

I&M will announce estimated times of restoration when they are available.