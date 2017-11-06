I&M reporting thousands still without power

By Published:

Indiana Michigan Power has restored service to nearly half of the 30,000 customers who lost power as a result of heavy thunderstorms, wind and lightning on Sunday.

As I&M continues to restore power, the company reminds the public to never go near fallen power lines. If you encounter fallen wires, stay away from them and immediately contact I&M at 800-311-4634.

Check the I&M outage map for the most up to date information

I&M continues work to restore the remaining 16,500 customers without service. As of 7 a.m. Monday, the number of customers affected by county were:

  • Allen: 500
  • Blackford: 2,500
  • DeKalb: 600
  • Delaware: 7,500
  • Grant: 200
  • Jay: 2,300
  • Steuben: 2,200
  • Tipton: 100
  • Wells: 600

I&M will announce estimated times of restoration when they are available.

Related Posts