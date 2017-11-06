Electric Works to hold holiday celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Electric Works, the mixed-use redevelopment venture at the old General Electric campus, will turn the lights on for the first time in years this holiday season.

Electric Works will join the Christmas on Broadway celebration with a holiday themed light display of its own, as several buildings of the sprawling campus off Broadway will be lit Nov. 17. The event will feature a mini block-party style celebration with a pop-up public plaza in the street at Swinney and Broadway, in front of the former G.E. Club.

There will be outdoor games, music and a photo booth. Food and beer will be available for sale.

It will be the first public event at Electric Works.

In May, a development group announced plans to invest $300 million to transform the vacated and dilapidated former GE campus into a mixed-use “innovation district.” The 31-acre campus will feature commercial, retail and market, residential, hotel and community space, along with a tract for a university.