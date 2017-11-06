Downtown restaurant The Golden closing this month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The restaurant that’s taken up a corner of the Ash Skyline Plaza is closing. The Golden’s Owner, Aaron Butts, said the restaurant’s last day at that location will be Sunday.

However, Butts hinted the restaurant may not be leaving Fort Wayne for good. In a text he said “We have not made an official announcement yet but our last day of business will be November 12th. Sad but it’s not the end for us. We’ll be back!” However, he did not comment further in what capacity the restaurant may return.

The Golden opened in June 2016. The head chefs, Butts included, were chefs at Roanoke’s Joseph Decuis. This summer the restaurant hosted a block party to celebrate its one year anniversary.