Details of planned boutique hotel to be unveiled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After a year of uncertainty, a development group today will discuss plans to build a boutique hotel in downtown Fort Wayne.

In a scheduled press conference at Citizens Square, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, various elected officials, Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, officials from Provenance Hotels and community leaders will gather to announce details of a proposal to build a boutique hotel in the city’s center.

It was a year ago – November 2016 – when details of a plan to develop a high-end hotel in the downtown area were first unveiled. The city learned then that Bradley Baekgaard was working with Portland, Oregon-based Provenance Hotels to develop a 110-120-room hotel at a cost of $27 million.

Since, though, details have been scarce, and no development news had come about. NewsChannel 15 asked a Vera Bradley spokeswoman about the status of the hotel and we were told developers were working to secure the right location for the building.

“When we have an update, we’ll absolutely reach out,” she said then.

That appears to be today.

NewsChannel 15 will have a crew at the 1:30 p.m. announcement.