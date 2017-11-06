Blackhawk Christian looking for deep tournament run as practice gets underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The boys basketball season officially began on Monday as teams were allowed to practice for the first time.

One team with high expectations this season it Blackhawk Christian.

The Braves have returning perimeter players in St. Francis-bound senior point guard Jalan Mull and 6-foot-5 junior wing Frank Davidson. They also have tons of size – including 6-10 senior Andrew Hofer, 6-8 senior Drake Thompson, and 6-foot-9 freshman Caleb Furst. Furst is ranked by many recruiting services as one of the top 10 freshman in the country.