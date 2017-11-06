Ball State tops Saint Francis 91-67 in exhibition game

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State’s offense started out hot and did not let up as the D-1 Cardinals bested NAIA challenger Saint Francis 91-67 Monday night in an exhibition game at Worthen Arena.

The Cardinals hit nine three-pointers in the first half to build a 48-27 lead at intermission.

The Cardinals were led by Johntrell Walker with 14 points. Carroll grad Kyle Mallers, who started for BSU, racked up 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

USF was paced by Austin Compton’s 14 points and 13 from Crossroads League Preseason Player of the Year Bryce Lienhoop. Stephen Turner racked up 10 points and 8 rebounds for USF as well.

The Cougars now host Rochester College at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Hutzell Center.