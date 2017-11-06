Aunt Millie’s closing iconic Fort Wayne bakery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Aunt Millie’s will close its long-running Fort Wayne bakery, the breakmaker announced Monday.

Aunt Millie’s said it will close its Pearl Street bakery in downtown Fort Wayne in phases beginning this month, with all operations stopped by April 2018. About 91 bakery employees will be affected, the company said.

Aunt Millie’s, which operates six other bakeries in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, will remain headquartered in Fort Wayne, with about 120 administrative employees expected to remain. It’s not clear if that operation will continue at the expansive Pearl Street plant.

Company leaders told employees about the closing on Monday. The company will work with the bakery union to offer transitional assistance to those affected, Aunt Millie’s said in a news release.

Aunt Millie’s President John F. Popp said the closing was a business decision.

“Due to the current business environment and after undertaking a capacity and logistical analysis, we determined we need to close our Fort Wayne bakery,” said Popp. “This is a critical step in reducing excess capacity and costs, to allow ourselves to maintain our leadership position in the baking industry. We reached this extremely difficult but necessary decision after thoroughly exploring other options.”

The Fort Wayne bakery produces both Aunt Millie’s and Sunbeam products, beneath the iconic Sunbeam circulating bread slices sign. Aunt Millie’s said both breads will be baked at the company’s other bakeries.

“Our customers will still be able to find their favorite bread at grocery stores throughout the Midwest,” said Jay Miller, Aunt Millie’s CFO.

Aunt Millie’s has been family-owned since 1901. It employs about 1,600 people company-wide.

NewsChannel 15 has reached out to Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s office for comment.