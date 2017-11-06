Annual Holly Trolley shopping event set for Nov. 25

The eighth annual Holly Trolley Shopping presented by the Downtown Improvement District will take place on Saturday, November 25th, from 11:00 am-5:00 pm in conjunction with Shop Small Saturday.

With its emphasis on small businesses, unique gifts, and a stress free environment, Holly Trolley isn’t just a shopping trip, it’s an experience you will look forward to! Six free trolleys will transport you around beautiful Downtown Fort Wayne as well as the Wells Street and West Main Corridors. Three different trolley routes will connect you to over fifty stops with more than 100 shopping opportunities, activities and dining options to choose from.

Each heated trolley is equipped with docents to provide information and assist you with trolley maps, giveaways, and more. Trolley riders will enjoy beautiful decorations and holiday music and 200 riders will receive a free Holly Trolley commemorative gift tote provided by your Downtown Improvement District and Lake City Bank.

Participating businesses will be decked out in all their holiday splendor and include: Amazing boutiques, attractions and their attendant gift shops, pop-ups, art galleries, and great holiday activities like the Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre, Joyeux Noel at the Old Fort, Garden in Lights at the Botanical Conservatory and more. Support your favorite locations while discovering new or recently opened businesses you may have never visited.

Many businesses along the routes will be offering special holiday items, one-day only discounts or goodies and refreshments to show their appreciation to shoppers who are choosing to shop local.

Due to last year’s success, this year the Holly Trolley Transfer Station is back at the I&M Power Center Plaza at the intersection of Wayne and Calhoun Streets. The Downtown Improvement District will host an information and warming tent on the plaza to provide trolley maps and general information. There will be tables and chairs for riders to rest and patio heaters to warm up next to. Riders can catch a trolley for any of the three routes from this central transfer station and will also be in close proximity to great shops, activities, and dining options.

To find parking options around the Holly Trolley Transfer Station, or close to your favorite store or activity, check out our full list of Downtown Parking options with rates, contact information and accompanying map at: http://www.DowntownFortWayne.com/Parking