11/6 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Carmel (8) 2-0 143 2
2. Indpls Pike (5) 2-0 133 1
3. Indpls N. Central (2) 3-0 121 3
4. Hamilton Southeastern 2-0 99 4
5. Zionsville 1-0 57 7
6. Jeffersonville 0-0 45 6
7. Bedford N. Lawrence 1-0 44 9
8. Homestead 0-1 38 5
9. Lawrence North 2-0 31 NR
10. Heritage Christian 1-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge, Penn, Martinsville, Indianapolis Cathedral, North Harrison, Columbus North, Warren Central East Chicago Central, Avon, Ben Davis, South Bend St. Joseph’s.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (10) 1-0 109 1
2. Ft. Wayne Concordia 1-0 91 3
3. Vincennes Lincoln 1-0 71 5
4. Greensburg (1) 1-1 57 2
5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0-0 52 8
6. Tippecanoe Valley 1-0 51 6
7. W. Lafayette 1-0 34 9
8. Evansville Memorial 0-0 30 7
9. Rushville 1-1 19 4
10. Bellmont 1-0 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Glenn, Norwell, Danville, Jay County, New Castle, Marion, Beech Grove, Angola, Gibson Southern, Lebanon Owen Valley, Northwood.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Hill (2) 1-0 106 2
2. Eastern (Pekin) (5) 1-0 99 1
3. S. Ripley (2) 2-0 87 3
4. Monroe Central (1) 0-0 73 4
5. Triton Central (1) 2-0 62 5
6. Central Noble 0-0 57 7
7. Providence 0-0 50 6
8. Ev. Mater Dei 0-0 45 9
9. Covenant Christian 0-0 22 8
10. Paoli 1-0 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton (1), Cascade, Whitko, Lafayette Central Catholic, South Adams, Western Boone, North Knox, North Judson, Crawford County, Hammond Bishop Noll, Alexandria Monroe, Winchester.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. MC Marquette (7) 1-1 127 1
2. Indpls Tindley (6) 0-0 126 2
3. Jac-Cen-Del 0-1 98 3
4. Vincennes Rivet 0-0 89 4
5. Oregon-Davis 0-0 64 T5
6. S. Central (Elizabeth) 0-0 60 7
7. Wood Memorial (1) 1-0 46 T5
8. W. Washington 4-0 38 NR
9. Morgan Twp. 0-0 29 9
10. Triton 0-0 23 10
Others receiving votes: Northfield, Argos, Trinity Lutheran, North White, Northeast Dubois, Morristown, Union City, Bloomfield, Barr-Reeve.
11/6 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll
