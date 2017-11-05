USF offers new Pay it Forward Scholarship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis is helping students with the Pay it Forward Scholarship.The scholarship awards students who have done a credible service. Saint Francis will award one full tuition and two half tuition scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year. Sister Anita Holzmer, the Assistant Vice President for Mission Integration, joined First News for more details.

Pay It Forward Scholarships are renewable up to four years. First-time and transfer students seeking their first undergraduate degree at USF are eligible to apply. Recipients must attend USF full-time (at either the Fort Wayne or Crown Point campuses) and must have a completed application for admission on file. If you haven’t yet applied to USF.

