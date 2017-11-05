Significant storm damage reported in Jay, Mercer counties

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Significant damage is being reported in several counties in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio have strong and severe storms moved through the area.
In Jay County, emergency officials reported damage to a natural gas substation near Portland. Crews are assessing the situation for potential leaks.
Jay County Sheriff’s Department dispatchers said several homes and barns have been destroyed.
There have been no reported injuries.
Power outages across multiple counties number into the thousands.
In Mercer County, Ohio – video shows extensive damage along Havemann Road in Celina. One image shows a partial collapse of the Dollar General store. Numerous power lines are also down.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries.
Other areas have reported downed trees and power lines and extensive street-level flooding.
11/5 Storm Damage
11/5 Storm Damage x
