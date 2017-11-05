Semi rollover closes I-469 ramp from I-69, expect delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A semi rolled over on I-469 Sunday morning closing the ramps to the interstate from I-69, according to Allen County emergency dispatchers.

The crash was reported at 10:19 a.m.

Both the northbound and southbound I-69 ramps are closed to eastbound I-469. It’s not clear how the long the ramps will be closed.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Motorists in the area should expect delays, including from Lafayette Center Road near the General Motors plant.

No other information was immediately available.